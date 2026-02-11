Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit declines 59.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 43.94 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels declined 59.09% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 43.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.9442.5428.7031.089.9412.043.828.232.616.38

