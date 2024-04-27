Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 284.78 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 448.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 325.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.29% to Rs 820.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 924.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 104.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 284.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.284.78224.84820.17924.5020.65-5.62-10.73-1.4720.12-81.44-359.03-232.32-5.30-104.56-466.06-325.70-19.02-104.56-448.79-325.70