Business Standard
Seshasayee Paper &amp; Boards consolidated net profit declines 51.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 539.43 crore
Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 51.70% to Rs 56.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 539.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 573.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.59% to Rs 270.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 1801.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2082.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales539.43573.17 -6 1801.832082.80 -13 OPM %12.5627.36 -18.8725.64 - PBDT84.16165.86 -49 400.70570.77 -30 PBT73.56155.60 -53 356.85525.48 -32 NP56.84117.67 -52 270.77395.83 -32
First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

