Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 539.43 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 31.59% to Rs 270.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 1801.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2082.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 51.70% to Rs 56.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 539.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 573.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.539.43573.171801.832082.8012.5627.3618.8725.6484.16165.86400.70570.7773.56155.60356.85525.4856.84117.67270.77395.83