Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards board to mull NCDs issue of Rs 5,000 cr

SBI Cards board to mull NCDs issue of Rs 5,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
SBI Cards and Payment Services informed that its board is scheduled to be meet on Wednesday, 18 September 2024, to consider the proposal, for raising of funds aggregating to Rs. 5,000 crore.
The company will raise funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement, in one or more tranches over a period of time.
SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel, and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle. The brand has a wide base of around 18.5 MM+ cards in force.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
SBI Cards and Payment Services' net profit rose marginally to Rs 594.45 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 593.31 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income increased 10.8% YoY to Rs 4,482.59 crore in June 2024 quarter.
The scrip rose 0.74% to close at Rs 802.15 on Thursday, 12 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dividend

Dividend, Bonus Issue, Stock-split: These 80 shares turn ex-date today

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty headed for higher open signals GIFT Nifty; Asia weak

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

US Gulf of Mexico oil firms begin hurricane damage checks, ports reopen

VR Chaudhari, Air Chief Marshal, Air Chief

Tarang Shakti: Will formalise pattern to hold exercises, says VR Chaudhari

North Korea, Kim, King Jong Un, korea

N Korea discloses uranium enrichment facility as Kim calls for more nukes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon