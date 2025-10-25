SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 9.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 4960.98 croreNet profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 9.98% to Rs 444.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 404.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 4960.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4421.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4960.984421.04 12 OPM %24.5828.24 -PBDT634.78595.56 7 PBT599.77545.21 10 NP444.77404.42 10
