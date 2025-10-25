BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit rises 783.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.62% to Rs 2.26 croreNet profit of BAMPSL Securities rose 783.33% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 54.62% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.264.98 -55 OPM %34.96-1.20 -PBDT0.790.08 888 PBT0.790.08 888 NP0.530.06 783
