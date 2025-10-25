Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 88.41 croreNet profit of Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt declined 26.45% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 88.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales88.4189.66 -1 OPM %92.6493.53 -PBDT37.0540.07 -8 PBT15.6618.70 -16 NP8.8712.06 -26
