Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge posts PAT of Rs 376 crore in Q2; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Coforge posts PAT of Rs 376 crore in Q2; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Coforge has reported an 18.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 375.8 crore on an 8.05% increase in revenue to Rs 3,985.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The companys dollar revenue for the period under review was $462 million, up 4.5% QoQ. In constant currency terms, the revenue for the September 2025 quarter grew 5.9% sequentially.

EBITDA improved by 15.33% QoQ to Rs 728.2 crore, and EBITDA margin expanded by 115 basis points QoQ to 18.3% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 558.2 crore, up by 52.76% from Rs 365.4 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Coforges order intake for the quarter was $514 million. The executable order book over the next twelve months is at $1.63 billion, a 26.7% YoY increase. The company signed 5 large deals in Q2 FY26 across North America and APAC.

Headcount as of 30 September 2025 stood at 34,896, with a net addition of 709 sequentially. The company managed to maintain its attrition rate at 11.4%, which is among the lowest in the industry.

Also Read

Former Chairs of the US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke in 2019

Bernanke, Yellen urge US Supreme Court to overturn Trump's tariffs

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 3rd ODI: Australia batting first; Kuldeep, Prasidh included in eleven

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Sydney pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs Australia 1st ODI broadcast details

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India vs Australia 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director of Coforge, said, "The 8.1% sequential INR growth in Q2, a next twelve-month signed order book that is 26.7% higher YoY, a sales execution engine that signed 14 large deals last year and has already closed 10 large deals in the first half of this year, and an EBIT margin expansion of 250 bps QoQ, coupled with one of the lowest employee attrition rates across the industry, are all pointers to what we believe will be an exceptional fiscal year '26. We remain steadfast in our commitment to turning in the ninth consecutive year of sustained and robust growth despite the uncertain macros.

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share (face value Rs 2) for FY 202526, with 31 October 2025 as the record date. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. It leads with its product engineering approach and leverages AI, cloud, data, integration, and automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises.

Shares of Coforge rose 0.32% to close at Rs 1,760.65 on Friday, 24 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI Life Q2 PAT drops 6% YoY to Rs 494 cr

SBI Life Q2 PAT drops 6% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Finance Minister GST 2.0 has created a remarkable global buzz, generated significant employment opportunities

Finance Minister GST 2.0 has created a remarkable global buzz, generated significant employment opportunities

INR near two-month high as recent strength in equities props up currency

INR near two-month high as recent strength in equities props up currency

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon