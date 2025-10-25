Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 8804.90 croreNet profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 7.28% to Rs 1347.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1255.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 8804.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8016.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8804.908016.10 10 OPM %22.8325.90 -PBDT2249.402314.40 -3 PBT1744.801917.40 -9 NP1347.101255.70 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content