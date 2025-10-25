Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 8804.90 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 7.28% to Rs 1347.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1255.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 8804.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8016.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8804.908016.10 10 OPM %22.8325.90 -PBDT2249.402314.40 -3 PBT1744.801917.40 -9 NP1347.101255.70 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Coforge posts PAT of Rs 376 crore in Q2; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Coforge posts PAT of Rs 376 crore in Q2; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

SBI Life Q2 PAT drops 6% YoY to Rs 494 cr

SBI Life Q2 PAT drops 6% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Finance Minister GST 2.0 has created a remarkable global buzz, generated significant employment opportunities

Finance Minister GST 2.0 has created a remarkable global buzz, generated significant employment opportunities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon