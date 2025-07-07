Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SC to hear pleas against EC's special voter roll revision in Bihar on Thursday

SC to hear pleas against EC's special voter roll revision in Bihar on Thursday

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission of Indias decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The move has sparked widespread concern in the poll-bound state.

A Bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi will take up the matter on Thursday (July 10). The petitions argue that the timing and methodology of the SIR could disenfranchise lakhs of eligible voters and undermine the fairness of the upcoming elections.

On June 24, the Election Commission issued instructions to begin a special revision exercise in Bihar to identify and remove ineligible voters and to ensure that only eligible citizens remain on the rolls.

 

However, the petitioners have raised concerns about the voter verification process. They claim that requiring specific documents, while excluding Aadhaar and ration cards, could lead to mass disenfranchisement. Migrant workers, marginalized communities, and long-time voters without ready access to the required paperwork may be disproportionately affected.

The Election Commission has defended its decision, stating that the SIR is a routine part of maintaining accurate electoral rolls. It cited factors such as rising urbanisation, migration, and demographic shifts as reasons for the revision. The Commission has also clarified that affected voters can submit claims and objections during a designated window.

The Supreme Courts decision to examine the issue comes at a crucial moment as Bihar prepares for elections. Accuracy of voter rolls is expected to be a politically sensitive issue in the months ahead.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J&K Bank gross advances grow 6% YoY in Q1FY26

J&K Bank gross advances grow 6% YoY in Q1FY26

Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

Container Corporation Of India allots 15.23 cr bonus shares

Container Corporation Of India allots 15.23 cr bonus shares

Dixon Technologies partners with Eureka Forbes

Dixon Technologies partners with Eureka Forbes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon