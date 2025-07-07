J&K Bank gross advances grow 6% YoY in Q1FY26

Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that its gross advances jumped 5.53% to Rs 1,04,039.84 crore as of 30 june 2025, compared with Rs 98,579.79 crore as of 30 June 2024.
Total business stood at Rs 2,49,784.15 crore as of 30 June 2025, up 9.54%, compared with Rs 2,28,022.90 crore as of 30 June 2024.
CASA deposits rose 2.90% YoY to Rs 67,900.54 crore as of 30 June 2025. CASA ratio was at 45.71% as of 30 June 2025 as against 49.77% as of 30 June 2024.
Total deposits increased 10.24% to Rs 1,48,542.07 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 1,32,573.13 crore as of 30 June 2024.
Gross investment jumped 27.55% to Rs 43,310.58 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 33,955.15 crore as of 30 June 2024.
Also Read
J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions of support services, depository services, and third-party services.
The company reported 8.47% decline in net profit to Rs 584.54 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 638.67 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 15.35% year on year to Rs 3,616.16 crore in Q4 FY25.
Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank fell 2.14% to Rs 111.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content