Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K Bank gross advances grow 6% YoY in Q1FY26

J&K Bank gross advances grow 6% YoY in Q1FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that its gross advances jumped 5.53% to Rs 1,04,039.84 crore as of 30 june 2025, compared with Rs 98,579.79 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Total business stood at Rs 2,49,784.15 crore as of 30 June 2025, up 9.54%, compared with Rs 2,28,022.90 crore as of 30 June 2024.

CASA deposits rose 2.90% YoY to Rs 67,900.54 crore as of 30 June 2025. CASA ratio was at 45.71% as of 30 June 2025 as against 49.77% as of 30 June 2024.

Total deposits increased 10.24% to Rs 1,48,542.07 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 1,32,573.13 crore as of 30 June 2024.

 

Gross investment jumped 27.55% to Rs 43,310.58 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 33,955.15 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Also Read

workplaces in India.

People-First Powerhouses Redefined the Future of Work at 5th edition of Most Preferred Workplace

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin renames govt hostels as 'social justice' for harmony among students

Team Marksmen Network

Forging the Future of Brand Marketing

Mahesh Babu

Actor Mahesh Babu served legal notices in ₹34 lakh plot fraud case

Economic policy, population, GDP, United Nations

In a first, citizens will be able to self-enumerate during upcoming Census

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions of support services, depository services, and third-party services.

The company reported 8.47% decline in net profit to Rs 584.54 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 638.67 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 15.35% year on year to Rs 3,616.16 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank fell 2.14% to Rs 111.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

Container Corporation Of India allots 15.23 cr bonus shares

Container Corporation Of India allots 15.23 cr bonus shares

Dixon Technologies partners with Eureka Forbes

Dixon Technologies partners with Eureka Forbes

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon