Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of G. Krishnan as the new chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 7 July 2025.

Krishnan is a seasoned finance professional with over 22 years of experience across the pharmaceuticals, life sciences, telecom, and social sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), and Cost and Management Accountant (CMA).

Prior to joining Alembic, Krishnan served as Vice President and CFO at Syngene Scientific Solutions, a subsidiary of Syngene International, since May 2020. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in driving strategy, business finance, mergers & acquisitions, governance and risk management. He has also held key leadership positions at Vodafone and Tata Trusts.

 

Krishnan brings with him expertise in business finance, M&A, scalable systems implementation, and governance frameworks, along with managing diverse finance teams.

Meanwhile, the company also informed that R. K. Baheti, Director Finance and the current CFO, has relinquished his role as CFO effective 7 July 2025. However, he will continue to serve on the board as an executive director, in line with the terms of his appointment.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.

Also Read

workplaces in India.

People-First Powerhouses Redefined the Future of Work at 5th edition of Most Preferred Workplace

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin renames govt hostels as 'social justice' for harmony among students

Team Marksmen Network

Forging the Future of Brand Marketing

Mahesh Babu

Actor Mahesh Babu served legal notices in ₹34 lakh plot fraud case

Economic policy, population, GDP, United Nations

In a first, citizens will be able to self-enumerate during upcoming Census

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12% to Rs 156.89 crore despite a 16.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1,769.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.37% to Rs 1,004.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

Container Corporation Of India allots 15.23 cr bonus shares

Container Corporation Of India allots 15.23 cr bonus shares

Dixon Technologies partners with Eureka Forbes

Dixon Technologies partners with Eureka Forbes

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon