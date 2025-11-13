Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 20.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.21% to Rs 93.56 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric President Systems declined 20.31% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.21% to Rs 93.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales93.56130.33 -28 OPM %11.849.05 -PBDT12.4715.83 -21 PBT11.2213.84 -19 NP8.3210.44 -20
