Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit rises 79.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 20.93% to Rs 11.67 crore
Net profit of Scoobee Day Garments India rose 79.22% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales11.679.65 21 OPM %22.3721.04 -PBDT2.011.39 45 PBT1.380.77 79 NP1.380.77 79
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

