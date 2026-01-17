Excelsoft and Aseametrics partner with Philippines' Civil Service Digital Examination

To transform to a scalable, cloud-based, and high-integrity examination system for Civil Service Examinations

Excelsoft Technologies in partnership with its Philippine partner ASEAMETRICS, will deliver the Civil Service Commission of the Philippines' Civil Service Digital Examination (CSC DeX) beginning in 2026, supporting the Commission's nationwide shift to secure, technology-enabled assessments.

The partnership brings together Excelsoft's globally proven SARAS eAssessment platform and ASEAMETRICS' deep expertise in public-sector transformation to enable a scalable, cloud-based, and high-integrity examination system for Civil Service Examinations. CSC DeX is designed to complement and progressively replace legacy testing modes, improving accessibility, reliability, and operational efficiency. According to publicly available data from the Philippines Civil Service Commission, recent civil service examinations have seen participation from over 300,000 candidates nationwide.

Powered by Excelsoft's SARAS platform, the solution delivers end-to-end digital assessment capabilities, including secure test creation and delivery, AI-enabled remote and on-site proctoring, real-time monitoring, psychometric analytics, and comprehensive reporting ensuring fairness, transparency, and examination integrity at scale.

As a direct outcome of this collaboration, ASEAMETRICS will lead the initial rollout of CSC DeX, with the first phase covering up to 50,000 tests, strengthening merit-based recruitment into the Philippine civil service while enhancing the overall candidate experience.

