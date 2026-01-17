Tech Mahindra board approves additional investment in New Democratic Electoral Trust
At meeting held on 16 January 2026The board of Tech Mahindra at its meeting held on 16 January 2026 has approved additional investment of Rs 37.5 lakhs in New Democratic Electoral Trust (NDET) (Section 8 Company) thereby increasing the shareholding of the Company in NDET from 19.83% to 49.35% of its equity share capital. Upon completion of this transaction, NDET will become an Associate of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of 2015 South Korean built Very Large Gas Carrier "Jag Vijay"
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST