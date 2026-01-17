Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra board approves additional investment in New Democratic Electoral Trust

Tech Mahindra board approves additional investment in New Democratic Electoral Trust

Jan 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 16 January 2026

The board of Tech Mahindra at its meeting held on 16 January 2026 has approved additional investment of Rs 37.5 lakhs in New Democratic Electoral Trust (NDET) (Section 8 Company) thereby increasing the shareholding of the Company in NDET from 19.83% to 49.35% of its equity share capital. Upon completion of this transaction, NDET will become an Associate of the Company.

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

