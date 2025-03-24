Monday, March 24, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.18%, NIFTY climbs 1.32%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.18%, NIFTY climbs 1.32%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.18% at 6326.1 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank jumped 4.32%, Union Bank of India rose 4.03% and Central Bank of India added 3.85%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 7.07% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 2.66% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.32% to close at 23658.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.40% to close at 77984.38 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

BSE SME IPO of Desco Infratech Services subscribed 2.25 times

BSE SME IPO of Desco Infratech Services subscribed 2.25 times

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Japanese stocks end slightly lower

Japanese stocks end slightly lower

Prism Johnson appoints key senior management personnels

Prism Johnson appoints key senior management personnels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeShri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon