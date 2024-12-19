Business Standard

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI more events to list that define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information

SEBI more events to list that define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
SEBI has stated that seventeen more events have been added to the list that will define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information (UPSI) under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations, to bring it more in alignment with Regulation 30 of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. SEBI noted that for events emanating from outside the company, flexibility has been provided to make entries in the structured digital database on a deferred basis, within two days, as well as to not have mandatory trading window closure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Merchant bankers shall maintain liquid net worth of at least 25% of the minimum net worth requirement

Merchant bankers shall maintain liquid net worth of at least 25% of the minimum net worth requirement

SEBI announces setting up of Past Risk and Return Verification Agency

SEBI announces setting up of Past Risk and Return Verification Agency

SEBI tightens SME IPO norms, mandates a minimum operating profit

SEBI tightens SME IPO norms, mandates a minimum operating profit

Transrail Lighting IPO subscribed 2.07 times

Transrail Lighting IPO subscribed 2.07 times

OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon