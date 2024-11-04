SEBI says Mutual Fund schemes can invest in overseas MF/UTs which have exposure to Indian securities

Mutual fund (MF) schemes can now invest in overseas MFs and unit trusts (UTs) that have exposure to Indian securities, provided that the total exposure to Indian securities by these overseas MF/UTs shall not be more than 25 % of their assets, according to a latest update from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It has also noted that these MFs and UTs have to follow a list of five criteria for this.
