Performance Chemiserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.76 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 195.03% to Rs 566.42 croreNet Loss of Performance Chemiserve reported to Rs 41.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 110.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.03% to Rs 566.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 191.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales566.42191.99 195 OPM %8.04-45.22 -PBDT-22.77-126.50 82 PBT-55.81-147.09 62 NP-41.76-110.07 62
