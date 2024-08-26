Second India-Singapore ministerial roundtable kicks off in Singapore

The ISMR, a unique platform established to redefine the India-Singapore bilateral agenda, follows its inaugural session held in New Delhi in September 2022. This roundtable aims to review the strategic partnership and identify new avenues for collaboration between the two countries.

In recent years, Singapore has emerged as a vital source of foreign direct investment (FDI) for India.

The Second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is set to take place today in Singapore, marking a significant step towards enhancing trade and economic relations between the two nations. Four Union Ministers from IndiaNirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, S. Jaishankar, and Ashwini Vaishnawwill represent the Indian government at the meeting.