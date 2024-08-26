Business Standard
Second India-Singapore ministerial roundtable kicks off in Singapore

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
The Second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is set to take place today in Singapore, marking a significant step towards enhancing trade and economic relations between the two nations. Four Union Ministers from IndiaNirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, S. Jaishankar, and Ashwini Vaishnawwill represent the Indian government at the meeting.
The ISMR, a unique platform established to redefine the India-Singapore bilateral agenda, follows its inaugural session held in New Delhi in September 2022. This roundtable aims to review the strategic partnership and identify new avenues for collaboration between the two countries.
In recent years, Singapore has emerged as a vital source of foreign direct investment (FDI) for India.
Ahead of the roundtable, Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with global business leaders to discuss bilateral trade and investment prospects. Key discussions centered on exploring investment opportunities that align with Indias economic growth and fostering collaboration across various sectors, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Additionally, Minister Goyal visited the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters and ITE College Central to explore potential collaborations in developing advanced educational environments, highlighting the commitment to strengthening economic ties and innovation between India and Singapore.
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

