Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BJP Central Election Committee meets to finalize candidates for upcoming assembly elections

BJP Central Election Committee meets to finalize candidates for upcoming assembly elections

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee convened on 25 August 2024 at the party headquarters in New Delhi to finalize candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. The meeting was attended by key party figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh, alongside other senior leaders.
The Election Commission of India has issued a notification for the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling is set to take place for 24 seats on September 18, with the elections in the Union Territory scheduled to be conducted in three phases.
In Haryana, elections for all 90 assembly constituencies are slated for October 1, with results from both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to be counted on October 4. The BJP's preparations are critical as the party aims to secure a strong position in these key regions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

steel

New mining cess may increase cost pressures for steel industry: ICRA

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE news: Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest do not reflect party's stand, says BJP

Pension, Senior Citizen, Elder, Family, Happy Family

Unified Pension Scheme Explained: How UPS, NPS, and OPS affect your pension

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Indian companies should develop new products tailored for Nigeria: LFZ CEO

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: No organisation has applied to hold protest near Nabanna, say police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon