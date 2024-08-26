Euro net long speculative positions soar to highest in two and half months

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market sharply increased their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 56017 contracts in the data reported through August 20, 2024. This was a weekly surge of 29034 net long contracts- hitting highest in two and half months.