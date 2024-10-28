Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 126.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.24% to Rs 61.57 croreNet profit of Sejal Glass rose 126.85% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.24% to Rs 61.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales61.5739.66 55 OPM %13.5813.64 -PBDT4.562.62 74 PBT2.681.09 146 NP2.451.08 127
