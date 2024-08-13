Business Standard
Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 13700.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 94.22% to Rs 52.75 crore
Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 13700.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 94.22% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.7527.16 94 OPM %13.089.43 -PBDT3.150.84 275 PBT1.480.01 14700 NP1.380.01 13700
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

