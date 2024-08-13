IZMO consolidated net profit rises 20.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 47.58 croreNet profit of IZMO rose 20.36% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 47.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales47.5841.49 15 OPM %19.5519.96 -PBDT9.919.03 10 PBT6.035.01 20 NP6.035.01 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content