IZMO consolidated net profit rises 20.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 47.58 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 20.36% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 47.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.