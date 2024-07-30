FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 137.53 points or 0.61% at 22496.45 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Varun Beverages Ltd (down 5.92%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.88%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 1.4%),Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 1.36%),Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Doms Industries Ltd (down 1.15%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 1.15%), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 1.06%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 0.9%), and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 0.8%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Foods & Inns Ltd (up 5.75%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 5.55%), and Venkys (India) Ltd (up 5.03%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 490.32 or 0.89% at 55418.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.88 points or 0.69% at 16645.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 60.65 points or 0.24% at 24896.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 220.6 points or 0.27% at 81576.44.

On BSE,2310 shares were trading in green, 1542 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News