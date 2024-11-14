SEL Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.91% to Rs 4.89 croreNet Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 61.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.91% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.8996.12 -95 OPM %-41.72-22.02 -PBDT-19.38-35.56 46 PBT-42.65-59.35 28 NP-43.08-61.58 30
