Semac Construction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 145.85% to Rs 51.58 croreNet profit of Semac Construction reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 145.85% to Rs 51.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.5820.98 146 OPM %2.35-7.39 -PBDT1.75-1.87 LP PBT1.38-2.30 LP NP1.05-2.48 LP
