Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Semac Construction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Semac Construction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 145.85% to Rs 51.58 crore

Net profit of Semac Construction reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 145.85% to Rs 51.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.5820.98 146 OPM %2.35-7.39 -PBDT1.75-1.87 LP PBT1.38-2.30 LP NP1.05-2.48 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Greenpanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Greenpanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 1.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 1.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon