Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 1.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 2.28 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 1.50% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.282.17 5 OPM %-73.68-94.47 -PBDT25.8324.75 4 PBT25.7124.61 4 NP13.4913.29 2
