Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 375.76 croreNet profit of Apcotex Industries rose 29.46% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 375.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 336.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales375.76336.63 12 OPM %10.279.43 -PBDT37.5929.86 26 PBT26.3320.08 31 NP19.1614.80 29
