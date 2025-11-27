Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sengottaiyan joins Vijay's TVK, appointed Chief Organiser ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Sengottaiyan joins Vijay's TVK, appointed Chief Organiser ahead of Tamil Nadu polls



Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

In Tamil Nadu, senior politician K.A. Sengottaiyan formally joined Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) on 26 November, a day after resigning from the state assembly. The party, founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has appointed the 77-year-old leader as its Chief Organiser.

Sengottaiyan, who spent nearly fifty years in the AIADMK, was expelled from the party in October. He last won the Gobichettipalayam Assembly seat in 2021. Once a close supporter of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he had earlier been removed from all organisational roles, including Organisation Secretary and District Secretary for Erode (Rural West).

He began his political career in the 1970s as the Panchayat President of Kullampalayam in Coimbatore, later becoming an MLA from Sathyamangalam in 1977. He also served multiple terms as a minister in Jayalalithaas cabinet. His entry into TVK is likely to strengthen the partys organisational depth as the state prepares for elections next year.

 

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

