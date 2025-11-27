Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,393.30, a premium of 177.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,215.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 10.25 points or 0.04% to 26,215.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 1.52% to 11.79.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks set new peaks; Sensex settles 111 pts higher; Nifty ends above 26,200 level

Benchmarks set new peaks; Sensex settles 111 pts higher; Nifty ends above 26,200 level

Axis Bank appoints Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer

Axis Bank appoints Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer

NHAI acquires land from Ultramarine & Pigments for highway project in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

NHAI acquires land from Ultramarine & Pigments for highway project in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

TCS inks five-year deal with SAP to accelerate cloud & genAI transformation

TCS inks five-year deal with SAP to accelerate cloud & genAI transformation

TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad alliance roll out 2 lakh units

TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad alliance roll out 2 lakh units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon