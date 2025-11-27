Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Bank appoints Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer

Axis Bank appoints Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Axis Bank announced that its board has appointed Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer (CRO) for a period of 3 years with effect from January 1, 2026 up to December 31, 2028.

He will succeed Amit Talgeri who will step down on completion of his second term, at the close of business hours on December 31, 2025.

Anand is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, where he specialized in Economics and Finance ranking 2nd in his class. He is a rank holder Chartered Accountant and rank holder Company Secretary. Additionally, he holds the FRM certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

 

He is presently head, market & liquidity risk & ERM & model risk at Axis Bank and has over two decades of experience across risk management, financial markets, and structuring, having held leadership roles at Axis Bank and other foreign and Indian banks.

Meawnhile, the banks board has approved the allotment of 5,00,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) (series-9) aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.

The bank will issue 5,00,000 fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long term NCDs (series 9) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh. The debentures carry a coupon rate of 7.27% per annum, payable annually, and will mature on 26 November 2035.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India.

The NCDs are rated CRISIL AAA/Stable by CRISIL Ratings, [ICRA]AAA/Stable by ICRA, and Ind AAA/Stable by India Ratings & Research.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. As of 30th September 2025, the bank's distribution network comprised 5,976 domestic branches and 13,177 ATMs. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over 1,786 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th September 2025.

The bank reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.32% to Rs 1,294.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

