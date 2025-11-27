Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHAI acquires land from Ultramarine & Pigments for highway project in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Ultramarine & Pigments announced that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acquired a portion of land admeasuring 10,696 Sq. Mtrs, which is a part of the factory land owned by the Company located at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

The acquisition has been made for National highway project, and the Company has received a compensation of Rs. 6,01,18,526/- on 26 November 2025 from NHAI towards the said portion of land.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

