Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Srichakra acquires minor stake in Navia Two Power

TVS Srichakra acquires minor stake in Navia Two Power

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

TVS Srichakra has acquired 5,915 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 5.92% of the equity share capital of Navia Two Power (Navia), for a total consideration of Rs. 59,150/- for purchase of renewable energy under the Group Captive mode.

Navia is special-purpose vehicle for the purpose of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Benchmarks set new peaks; Sensex settles 111 pts higher; Nifty ends above 26,200 level

Benchmarks set new peaks; Sensex settles 111 pts higher; Nifty ends above 26,200 level

Axis Bank appoints Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer

Axis Bank appoints Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer

NHAI acquires land from Ultramarine & Pigments for highway project in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

NHAI acquires land from Ultramarine & Pigments for highway project in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

TCS inks five-year deal with SAP to accelerate cloud & genAI transformation

TCS inks five-year deal with SAP to accelerate cloud & genAI transformation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon