Sensex falls over 507 pts; IT shares tumble

Sensex falls over 507 pts; IT shares tumble

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with major cuts in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. IT shares declined after gaining in the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 507.18 points or 0.60% to 84,489.95. The Nifty 50 index fell 153.40 points or 0.53% to 25,897.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,734 shares rose and 2,337 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 0.63% to 35,861.55. The index rose 0.64% in the past trading session.

Infosys (down 1.23%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.06%), HCL Technologies (down 0.65%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.63%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.6%), Wipro (down 0.51%), and LTIMindtree (down 0.09%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.46% to 6.567 from the previous close of 6.537.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6600 compared with its close of 88.2200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.22% to Rs 120,406.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 99.16.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.25% to 4.069.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 40 cents or 0.62% to $64.52 a barrel.

Momentum in industrial growth indicates improving domestic demand amid tax rationalization measures such as targeted GST reduction: PHDCCI

RBI notifies underwriting auction for sale of government securities worth ₹32,000 crore

Canara Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 4,774 cr

Capri Global Capital reports robust Q2 performance

Volumes jump at India Cements Ltd counter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

