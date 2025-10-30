Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INDIA bloc to be wiped out in Bihar as Rahul insulted Chhathi Maiyya: Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah alleged that the UPA government indulged in scams worth ₹12 trillion during 10 years of rule, whereas nobody could point fingers at Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for corruption (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lakhisarai (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the INDIA bloc will be "wiped out" in Bihar polls as people will "take revenge" for Congress workers allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and Rahul Gandhi "deriding" the PM and 'Chhathi Maiyya'.

Addressing a rally in Lakhisarai district, he claimed that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, insulted 'Chhathi Maiyya' while criticising Modi, saying those worshipping the goddess were doing drama.

In a jibe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he called upon people to press on EVM buttons having NDA symbols with such rage that the tremors are "felt in Italy".

 

Shah claimed that Bihar witnessed 'jungle raj' during the chief ministership of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, while asserting that every vote to NDA will bring development to the state.

He alleged that the UPA government indulged in scams worth ₹12 trillion during 10 years of rule, whereas nobody could point fingers at Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for corruption.

"Lalu Prasad was involved in fodder, land-for-jobs, bitumen and flood relief scams... whereas Bihar moved on the path of development under the Nitish Kumar regime and the Centre hiked MSP for agri produce and bolstered infrastructure," he said.

He claimed that terrorists unleashed mayhem in India during the UPA regime without any consequences, while the Modi regime repaid every attack with strikes inside Pakistan.

"We will also drive out infiltrators from Bihar who usurp poor people's foodgrains, employment and indulge in anti-national activities," he said.

Shah announced that a medical college will be set up in Lakhisarai over the next two years in the name of Bihar's first chief minister Shri Krishna Sinha.

Hailing Goddess Sita as "daughter of Bihar", he said that a grand temple will be built at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi at a cost of Rs 850 crore and it will be connected to Ram Temple at Ayodhya through a direct train.

Under the NDA rule, the Centre has spent Rs 18 trillion on road, railways, greenfield expressway projects in Bihar, while a Makhana Board has also been established, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

