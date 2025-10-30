Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at India Cements Ltd counter

Volumes jump at India Cements Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 46.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares

Sagility Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 October 2025.

India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 46.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.410.15. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Sagility Ltd recorded volume of 4867.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 352.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.59% to Rs.55.24. Volumes stood at 601.64 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd saw volume of 600.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.86% to Rs.259.76. Volumes stood at 140.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Wealth management panel

Where are India's millionaires investing? Experts discuss at BFSI event

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi urges women to unite as a collective political force

BFSI summit

Navigating global turmoil: Experts on managing liquidity, financial risks

Amit Shah, Home Minister

INDIA bloc to be wiped out in Bihar as Rahul insulted Chhathi Maiyya: Shah

IND vs AUS WCWC SF

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup SF 2: AUS batting first; Shafali included in XI

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd recorded volume of 268.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.12% to Rs.636.00. Volumes stood at 187.07 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 19.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.84% to Rs.367.85. Volumes stood at 4.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 12.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 12.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Fidel Softech standalone net profit declines 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Fidel Softech standalone net profit declines 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit declines 15.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit declines 15.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon