Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal shares decline

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices reversed all gains and traded with minor losses in the morning trade, weighed down by rising uncertainty over US tariffs under former President Donald Trump's trade policies. Metal shares slipped after advancing for the past consecutive trading session. The Nifty traded below the 24,750 mark.

At 10:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 230.59 points or 0.28% to 81,402.02. The Nifty 50 index fell 76.15 points or 0.31% to 24,757.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.12%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,544 shares rose and 1,930 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings Today:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 0.21%), Vodafone Idea (down 2.38%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) (down 0.29%), Ashiana Housing (up 0.74%), AstraZeneca Pharma India (up 0.76%), Ahluwalia Contracts (India) (up 0.87%), Valor Estate (up 0.66%), Easy Trip Planners (up 0.45%), Fiem Industries (up 1%), Genesys International Corporation (down 0.80%), Genus Power Infrastructures (up 0.42%), Greenlam Industries (down 1.20%), Indo Count Industries (up 1.09%), TCPL Packaging (down 1.16%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 1.28% to 9,231.50. The index slipped 1.28% in previous consecutive trading session.

Vedanta (down 2.69%), NMDC (down 1.94%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.91%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.58%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.21%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.1%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.08%), Hindustan Copper (down 1.02%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.01%) and Tata Steel (down 0.75%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders tanked 5.31% after the company reported 50.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.29 crore, despite a 2.3% increase in net sales to Rs 3,174.41 crore in Q4 Mach 2025 over Q4 March 2025.

Landmark Cars tumbled 6.05% after its consolidated net profit fell 86.6% YoY to Rs 1.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 26.3% YoY to Rs 1091.22 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025..

Ola Electric Mobility slipped 5.07% after its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 416 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales tumbled 61.8% YoY to Rs 611 crore in Q4 FY25.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders fell 5.61% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 50.93% to Rs 325.29 crore, while revenue from operations rose 2.28% to Rs 3,174.41 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

