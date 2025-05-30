Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal shares decline

At 10:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 230.59 points or 0.28% to 81,402.02. The Nifty 50 index fell 76.15 points or 0.31% to 24,757.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.12%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,544 shares rose and 1,930 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 0.21%), Vodafone Idea (down 2.38%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) (down 0.29%), Ashiana Housing (up 0.74%), AstraZeneca Pharma India (up 0.76%), Ahluwalia Contracts (India) (up 0.87%), Valor Estate (up 0.66%), Easy Trip Planners (up 0.45%), Fiem Industries (up 1%), Genesys International Corporation (down 0.80%), Genus Power Infrastructures (up 0.42%), Greenlam Industries (down 1.20%), Indo Count Industries (up 1.09%), TCPL Packaging (down 1.16%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index fell 1.28% to 9,231.50. The index slipped 1.28% in previous consecutive trading session.
Vedanta (down 2.69%), NMDC (down 1.94%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.91%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.58%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.21%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.1%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.08%), Hindustan Copper (down 1.02%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.01%) and Tata Steel (down 0.75%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders tanked 5.31% after the company reported 50.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.29 crore, despite a 2.3% increase in net sales to Rs 3,174.41 crore in Q4 Mach 2025 over Q4 March 2025.
Landmark Cars tumbled 6.05% after its consolidated net profit fell 86.6% YoY to Rs 1.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 26.3% YoY to Rs 1091.22 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025..
Ola Electric Mobility slipped 5.07% after its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 416 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales tumbled 61.8% YoY to Rs 611 crore in Q4 FY25.
