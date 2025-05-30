Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock slips after Q4 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 325 cr

Mazagon Dock slips after Q4 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 325 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders fell 5.61% to Rs 3,539.05 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 50.93% to Rs 325.29 crore, while revenue from operations rose 2.28% to Rs 3,174.41 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 369.81 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a decline of 56.42% year-on-year and 65.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 19.16% to Rs 3,114.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1083.22 crore (down 37.3% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 277.84 crore (up 23.1% YoY).

 

The company's net profit slipped 59.69%, while net sales rose 0.98% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations advanced 20.70% to Rs 11,431.88 crore, while net profit jumped 24.6% to Rs 2,413.51 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.71 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 202425. If declared, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year ended 31 March 2025, the date of which will be announced in due course.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

