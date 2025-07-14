Monday, July 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; realty shares climb

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in mid-afternoon trade. Investors will monitor domestic economic data, the tariff situation, and quarterly earnings from companies this week. Nifty traded below the 25,100 level.

Realty shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 347.27 points or 0.42% to 82,153.20. The Nifty 50 index lost 98.85 points or 0.38% to 25,054.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,892 shares rose and 2,232 shares fell. A total of 161 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.71% to 12.02.

Economy:

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.049 billion to $699.736 billion in the week ended July 4, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $3.537 billion to $591.287 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

The gold reserves were up by $342 million to $84.846 billion during the week, the RBI said.

India's reserve position with the IMF jumped by $107 million to $4.735 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price index (WPI) eased to -0.13% in June 2025, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry ministry on Monday. Since March the WPI has been declining steadily, hitting a 14-month-low of 0.39% in the previous month.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.18% to 974.30. The Nifty declined 1.21% in the past trading session.

Sobha (up 2.95%), Godrej Properties (up 2.44%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.88%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.75%), Anant Raj (up 1.43%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF (up 1.41%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.08%) and Lodha Developers (up 0.58%) surged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.05% to 6.307 from the previous close of 6.300.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.0125 compared with its close of 85.8000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.46% to Rs 98,270.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 97.92.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.09% to 4.421.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement rose 64 cents or 0.91% to $71 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ola Electric Mobility rallied 13.18% after the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 420 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25.

ArisInfra Solutions shed 0.89%. The company has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in Q4 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the net loss of Rs 18.14 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

