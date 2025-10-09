Sensex spurts 270 pts; oil & gas shares advance

The Nifty traded above 25,100 level. Oil & Gas shares advanced after declining for the previous trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 269.51 points or 0.32% to 82,044.29. The Nifty 50 index added 98.75 points or 0.39% to 25,143.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.05%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,877 shares rose and 2,096 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.93% to 10.36. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,259.90, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 25,143.75.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 47.7 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.66% to 11,490.45. The index fell 0.88% in the previous trading session.
Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.3%), Mahanagar Gas (up 0.75%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.67%), Reliance Industries (up 0.59%) and Indraprastha Gas (up 0.5%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.4%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.38%), GAIL (India) (up 0.31%) and Castrol India (up 0.2%) added.
On the other hand, Gujarat Gas (down 0.35%), Adani Total Gas (down 0.17%) and Oil India (down 0.04%) down.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Marsons shed 0.47%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.48 crore from Tarun Enterprise for the supply of 33/11 KV, 3-phase, 50 Hz, ONAN, 10 MVA, copper-wound, outdoor, conventional-type power transformers with accessories.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.68% after its Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) secured an ultra-mega order to set up a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities in the Middle East.
