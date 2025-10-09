Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex spurts 270 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Sensex spurts 270 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade mirroring positive global cues. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, IPOs activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season.

The Nifty traded above 25,100 level. Oil & Gas shares advanced after declining for the previous trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 269.51 points or 0.32% to 82,044.29. The Nifty 50 index added 98.75 points or 0.39% to 25,143.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.05%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,877 shares rose and 2,096 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.93% to 10.36. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,259.90, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 25,143.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 47.7 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.66% to 11,490.45. The index fell 0.88% in the previous trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.3%), Mahanagar Gas (up 0.75%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.67%), Reliance Industries (up 0.59%) and Indraprastha Gas (up 0.5%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.4%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.38%), GAIL (India) (up 0.31%) and Castrol India (up 0.2%) added.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas (down 0.35%), Adani Total Gas (down 0.17%) and Oil India (down 0.04%) down.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Marsons shed 0.47%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.48 crore from Tarun Enterprise for the supply of 33/11 KV, 3-phase, 50 Hz, ONAN, 10 MVA, copper-wound, outdoor, conventional-type power transformers with accessories.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.68% after its Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) secured an ultra-mega order to set up a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities in the Middle East.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Panacea Biotec wins order of Rs 127 cr

India's house price index rise 3.6% on year in Q1FY26

G R Infraprojects secures road project of Rs 290 cr in Jharkhand

Marsons bags Rs 17-cr transformer order

BSE SME DSM Fresh Foods sizzles on market debut

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Business Standard
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
