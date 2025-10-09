Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panacea Biotec wins order of Rs 127 cr

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Panacea Biotec announced that the Central Medical Services Society, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (CMSS) has, vide its Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated 08 October 2025, accepted the Company's offer for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) against the tender issued by it in this regard.

As per the LOA, the Company will supply the vaccine worth Rs.127.20 crore in several tranches over a period of 90 - 480 days from the date of issuance of LOA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's house price index rise 3.6% on year in Q1FY26

G R Infraprojects secures road project of Rs 290 cr in Jharkhand

Marsons bags Rs 17-cr transformer order

BSE SME DSM Fresh Foods sizzles on market debut

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals wins order worth Rs 51.59 cr

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

