Sensex spurts 362 pts; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day in a row

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 326.12 points or 0.40% to 82,116.14. The Nifty 50 index added 89.85 points or 0.36% to 25,169.95.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.09%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,836 shares rose and 2,134 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.93% to 10.36. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,253.10, at a premium of 83.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,169.95.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 45.1 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.63% to 38,057.50. The index jumped 2.54% in the four consecutive trading session.
Whirlpool of India (up 2.43%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.83%), Blue Star (up 1.54%), PG Electroplast (up 1.25%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.84%), Havells India (up 0.56%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.46%), Voltas (up 0.4%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.36%) and Titan Company (up 0.28%) added.
On the other hand, V-Guard Industries (down 0.85%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.67%) and Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.42%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms jumped 8.11% after securing a Rs 68 crore order from a leading solar PV module manufacturer for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom systems, doors, and accessories.
Oil India (OIL) rose 0.93%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas (MGL) for exploring opportunities across the LNG value chain and in emerging clean energy areas.
