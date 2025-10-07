Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex spurts 362 pts; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day in a row

Sensex spurts 362 pts; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day in a row

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark. Consumer Durables shares extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 326.12 points or 0.40% to 82,116.14. The Nifty 50 index added 89.85 points or 0.36% to 25,169.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.09%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,836 shares rose and 2,134 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.93% to 10.36. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,253.10, at a premium of 83.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,169.95.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 45.1 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.63% to 38,057.50. The index jumped 2.54% in the four consecutive trading session.

Whirlpool of India (up 2.43%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.83%), Blue Star (up 1.54%), PG Electroplast (up 1.25%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.84%), Havells India (up 0.56%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.46%), Voltas (up 0.4%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.36%) and Titan Company (up 0.28%) added.

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries (down 0.85%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.67%) and Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.42%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms jumped 8.11% after securing a Rs 68 crore order from a leading solar PV module manufacturer for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom systems, doors, and accessories.

Oil India (OIL) rose 0.93%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas (MGL) for exploring opportunities across the LNG value chain and in emerging clean energy areas.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

