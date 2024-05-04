Business Standard
Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 82.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 74.66 crore
Net profit of Virinchi declined 82.70% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 74.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.61% to Rs 13.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 300.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 311.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.6677.94 -4 300.03311.94 -4 OPM %37.6545.00 -36.3534.05 - PBDT20.5425.59 -20 70.9876.77 -8 PBT8.2214.65 -44 17.4420.69 -16 NP2.1012.14 -83 13.7012.85 7
First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

