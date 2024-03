Powered by Capital Market - Live News

SEPC announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shriram EPC FZE has received work order for designs, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, commissioning and performance testing of artificial intelligence centre called 'Experience Centre' in Dubai and the value of the contact is AED 20,050,000 to be completed within a period of 9 months.