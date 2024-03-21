Railtel Corp gains on Rs 99-cr order win

Railtel Corporation of India advanced 3.21% to Rs 361.55 after it received work order from State Project Director (SPD), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) worth Rs 99.01 crore.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 94.49% jump in net profit to Rs 62.14 crore on 47.11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 668.36 crore in Q3 FY24 over in Q3 FY23.

The order includes empanelment of agency for supply of student kit (teaching learning material) for Class VI to XII under rate contract. The contract is to be executed by 13 June 2024.