SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

SEPC zoomed 12.20% to Rs 10.21 after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%).

The contract covers excavation, loading, transportation, and unloading of soil and coal, along with surface mining activities, to be executed over a period of 10 years.

The promoters, promoter group, or their group companies have no interest in SECL, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

SEPC The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 262.4% to Rs 8.30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 237.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

