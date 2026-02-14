SER Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of SER Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.15 -33 OPM %50.0060.00 -PBDT0.280.11 155 PBT0.280.11 155 NP0.220.11 100
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:38 PM IST