SER Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of SER Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.100.1550.0060.000.280.110.280.110.220.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News